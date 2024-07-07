LePen’s Losing! Macron Gave France to Communists, Islamists

Sadly, Le Pen’s National Rally Party lost heavily in the second round of French parliamentary elections. For a little while, there was hope.

This could be in the US in November. The UK just chose a globalist who promised a great reset for the UK.

France’s Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said he would offer his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday after his coalition failed to win a majority in parliamentary elections on Sunday, July 7.

MACRON SOLD OUT TO COMMUNISTS AND RADICAL ISLAMISTS

Macron joined the left and far-left forces in a coalition called “Together for the Republic.” They are losing to the Left’s “New Popular Front,” which includes Antifa, communists, and radical Islamists.

Macron and the far left strategically withdrew a total of 20 candidates. They stopped LePen.

LePen will win 150-175 seats.

Le Pen won everywhere but in Paris. Paris is overrun with radical Islamists from the Middle East and Africa.

It’s like New York. Lee Zeldin won in the gubernatorial race everywhere but communist New York City.

NORMALIZING RADICAL ISLAM

According to Jean-Philippe Tanguy from Le Pen’s National Rally party, tonight’s French elections are “a catastrophe for France” due to Macron’s normalization of the Far Left.

In France’s parliamentary elections, supporters of left-wing forces gathered in the Place de la Republique in Paris to celebrate the victory, with a huge banner “France is for migrants”!!

It shouldn’t come as a surprise. Macron is a socialist and a globalist. It’s hard to beat the establishment.

HAPPENING NOW – Paris EXPLOSIONS and fireworks set off by the Far-Left, Antifa and Islamists in France following Election results. Chaos. France is doomed. French Jews – get out while you still can.

France is doomed French Jews, get out while you still can.

HAPPENING NOW French far-left activists climb and vandalise Place de la République monument and drapes a banner that reads: "France is a fabric of Migration" They drape Palestinian flags over the monument