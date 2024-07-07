Biden Admin Might Work with Taliban Terrorists to Fight ISIS-K

NBC News reported that Biden, concerned about the global threat of terrorism, will cooperate even more with terrorists. That sounds like an idea from someone who has dementia, but Biden is run by a cabal of Marxists. It’s their idea.

“Facing a growing global terrorist threat, Biden administration officials are debating expanding cooperation with the Taliban regime in Kabul to help track ISIS-K, the branch of the terrorist group active in Afghanistan, according to two sources familiar with the matter and a former U.S. official.”

The Taliban is working with Al Qaeda, but he wants to work with them to fight ISIS-K. The Taliban is allegedly concerned that ISIS-K is a threat to their rule.

“Before this year, U.S. and other Western officials believed ISIS-K had the intent but not the ability to orchestrate attacks abroad. But that view changed with the horrific attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall concert venue on March 22, which killed 130 people and injured hundreds more. It was the deadliest terrorist attack in Europe since 2004. ISIS-K also launched a major attack in Iran this year that killed dozens, and other plots were disrupted in Europe.”

The article says there is an internal debate on whether to work with them. The fact that these people are stupid enough even to debate it should alarm Americans.

It’s not enough that we left them with weapons and equipment and send them money regularly.