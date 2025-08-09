Jamie Raskin Lies His Fool Head Off As He Claims Progressives Are Truth Itself

M Dowling
Jamie Raskin claimed progressives are standing up for truth and facts as he repeated the “very fine people” hoax. He also mischaracterized the Charlottesville riotous mess by Antifa and Unite the Right as antisemitic. The Unite the Right rally was aimed at keeping the Civil War statues. The statues are history, like it not.

There was a small group holding up swastikas but they are not acceptable to any normal person on the right. Antifa came to the rally to start trouble. They remarked how they agreed with the neo-Nazis on that issue.

It’s shocking how Democrats don’t hestitate to repeat the debunked Charlottesville lie over and over. They also clearly forget that Antifa and Black Lives Matter caused as much or more trouble than Unite the Right.

The Charlottesville hoax:

No matter how much it is debunked, Democrats keep lying about it.

tnt
tnt
15 seconds ago

Too bad cancer didn’t finish him off, maybe it will come back.

