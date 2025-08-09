Ukraine President Zelensky rejected the idea of giving up any land as part of a deal with Russia. Russia controls Eastern Ukraine and Crimea. Zelensky wants to keep it all on the backs of the American taxpayer. The Democrats and RINOs in the Senate will keep the money and weapons flowing.

Unless Zelensky is cut off, there will be no peace.

President Trump said there might be some swapping of land. Zelensky responded by saying:

“Any decisions made against us, any decisions made without Ukraine, are at the same time decisions against peace,” Mr. Zelensky said. “They will bring nothing. These are dead decisions; they will never work.”

President Trump plans to meet with President Putin on August 15 in Alaska. He will try to work out a deal, but Zelensky isn’t negotiating.

Recently, Zelensky has again called for regime change in Russia.

Zelensky is echoing the people who keep him in power, if the polls are accurate. He might well get killed if he tries to cede land at this point.

A recent poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that more than three-quarters of Ukrainians are against transferring Ukrainian-controlled territory to Russia. When it comes to ceding land that includes territory already under Russian control, opposition drops slightly, with a little more than half of Ukrainians against it, “even if this makes the war last longer and threatens the preservation of independence,” the poll says. …About 38 percent of the population thinks ceding land is acceptable now, according to the poll, up from only 10 percent about two years ago.

Russia is taking over the entire Donbas.

The Risk of Nuclear War Is Great

This war is very dangerous and Zelensky wants US military in Ukraine. We need to cut them off before something happens like a false flag. Then, our young men and women are sent over there. They can want what they want but it’s at US expense. The EU spares little.

Ukraine’s soldiers are courageous and deserve accolades but the killings need to stop.

Ukraine could have had Minsk II when this first began, but chose to go to war with US weaponry and funds. We pay for their bureaucrats and their pensions. We do this for a nation that is considered one of the most corrupt in Europe.

However, giving up Donetsk and Luhansk shouldn’t be on the table, but offering nothing when you’re the loser and have nothing without the US seems like its doomed to failure unless Zelensky gets us into the war.

Petro O. Poroshenko, Mr. Zelensky’s predecessor, wrote on Facebook that “Ukrainians are a nation that does not trade its own territories.”

However, it’s on the US’s back.

In addition to territories of the Donbas region, Russia holds large parts of two southern regions, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as well as tiny areas it captured in the northeast, near the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv.

Zelensky won’t negotiate, but will claim he is ready for peace:

Mr. Zelensky said that Ukraine was “ready, together with President Trump and with all our partners, to work for a real and, most importantly, lasting peace — a peace that will not fall apart because of Moscow’s desires.”

Curse the dementia patient who got all of us into this.