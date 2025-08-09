Ventura’s Burning, Malibu Has to Boil Water, Newsom’s Busy With TX Runaways

California wildfires are here again and the state officials have done nothing to keep it from becoming a disaster. The Canyon Fire in Ventura County, north of Los Angeles, broke out on Thursday, rapidly growing and forcing evacuation orders for over 4,000 homes.

The fire is racing into a growing wildfire crisis, but Gruesome Newsom is busy hanging with Texas Democrats who fled the state because they don’t like the rules.

Animals running for their lives.

Steve Hilton, a former UK MP, and now a true American patriot, is running for governor of California. He is very disturbed by what Newsom is doing to the state.

“We have another wildfire disaster unfolding in California,’ Hilton begins in the clip below. “Our brave firefighters doing everything they can. They work through the night, working all day in unbelievable conditions to try and contain the blaze, keep people safe, protect property.

“All of this made so much worse by the climate elitism we’ve had from these Democrats in these 15 years of one party rule. Their failure to manage the forest properly. Our wild space is completely allowed to get overgrown, so these fires burn out of control.

No Safe Water in Malibu

“On top of that, guess what was issued nearby to where this wildfire is burning today? Guess what was issued just in the last 24 hours? I’ve got it here Los Angeles County, boil water. Notice in Malibu, residents of Malibu are being told to boil along here, in this area, here along the coast, boil your water because we cannot guarantee safe drinking water.

“Gavin Newsom bragging about how we’re the fourth biggest economy in the world, and our people can’t drink the water in the tap.

“So first of all, it’s fire hydrants without water. Now it’s our people without water that they can drink.

Newsom Is Busy

“Meanwhile, what is our governor doing? He’s running around in Sacramento with renegade lawmakers from Texas, playing his political games, trying to steal Republican House seats instead of attending to the disasters that are unfolding on his watch, many of them caused by his policies.

“What a disgrace it is. Time for Change in California, that’s why I’m running for governor, and when I win next year, we’re going to turn this all around,” Hilton promised.

‘Boil Water Order’ in Malibu, wildfires burning out of control…but Gavin Newsom is busy hosting runaway Texas legislators as part of his plan to steal six more House seats. No water in the fire hydrants. Now it’s no drinking water in the taps. Time for change in California! pic.twitter.com/82PhOxwvPq — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 9, 2025

No Single Homes for You

Did you know that only two single family home permits have been issued since the fire in southern California seven months ago? Newsom is allowing developers to buy up the lots dirt cheap to build multi-family, UN Agenda 2030-compliant homes.

Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta are at war with owners of single family homes.