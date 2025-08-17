Special US Attorney Ed Martin Is Investigating the J6 Panel

Special US Attorney Ed Martin suggested to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that he and his team are investigating the January 6th committee members for destroying evidence.

Ed Martin: “Pam Bondi has let us loose. And when this comes out – it will take the whole of these people’s hoaxes down. We’re doing it bit by bit.”

Maria Bartiromo: What about the January 6 committee? Did they destroy evidence? Is there criminality there?

Ed Martin: Of course. Trust me, a lot of people did not get a pardon that were involved in the select committee, and they ought to be keeping an eye on their mailbox.

The J6 panel ran the committee like they were Soviets. Liz Cheney appeared to suborn perjury. They destroyed all the evidence that mattered.

Who can forget their ridiculous nonsense about the platform with a noose that couldn’t hold anyone. No one even knows who put it there.

It could have been put there by the panel’s allies for all we know.

The panel pretended this makeshift effigy was a serious effort to kill people.