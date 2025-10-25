Jasmine Crockett Calls ICE Slave Patrols & the Klan

Jasmine Crockett now claims ICE agents are the Klu Klux Klan. Nothing she says in the clip below is truthful, but that is our Jasmine. She claims ICE are slave patrols, breaking arms and operating lawlessly.

The truth is that ICE teams are following immigration law. They have warrants in most cases because they are pursuing criminal aliens. That’s their priority and it’s what Democrats don’t want you to know. Democrats are pretending the aliens are all wonderful people simply looking for a better life and allegedly have a right to be in this country illegally.

As usual, she’s calling everyone she disagrees with RAAACIST.

“Anyway, like this administration is racist, that he has always been a racist, and that is what we are enduring in this country. Let me give you some facts behind this racism. And they get mad when I say the things that I say, but I will not stop speaking the truth.

She claimed ICE doing their job – arresting illegal aliens who poured in under Joe Biden – SLAVE PATROLS. She claims modern policing is based on slave patrols.

“Number one, I said that what we were experiencing in this country felt like what I would imagine slave patrols to look like. And frankly, anybody that knows anything about slave patrols, this is exactly what it was like. We’re talking about lawless people that are going around with no warrants or anything, and it’s all about rounding people up and disappearing them. That is what’s currently taking place. And interestingly enough, even though modern day policing was born out of slave patrols.”

She claims to have a federal law enforcement friend which is unbelievable on the face of it.

“When I was speaking with one of my friends who is a federal law enforcement officer, he told me that one of the things that he has observed is that the culture is created at the top, and when I think about it, it absolutely makes sense. If you have somebody at the top that will not tolerate the types of things that we’re seeing, then maybe those under you won’t do it. But we know that we have a racist at the top, he has called himself the head law enforcement agent in this country, and therefore everybody has decided that it is okay to take off their hoods and mask up as ICE agents.”

She never complained about Antifa wearing masks.

Without presenting evidence, she accused ICE of breaking people’s arms, among other things. It’s reckless behavior.

Law enforcement reminds her of the Klan:

“Now we’ve talked about how they have hidden themselves, but again, it reminds me of the Klan. That is why I propose the clear ID Act to make them identify themselves, because it is dangerous for law enforcement as well as individuals, because you don’t know, especially with ice going around and doing the things that thugs do. They’re busting out windows, they’re breaking into homes. They’re baking, breaking people’s arms. This doesn’t sound like law enforcement. It sounds like thuggery to me.”

Jasmine lies and lies, but never has a problem with the violent anarcho-communists of Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

She could be redistricted out of her job so she will likely run for the Senate and apparently has a good shot at it.