Tyrannical President Maduro Begs Trump for “Peace,” “No Crazy War”

Venezuela’s authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro issued a rare plea to Donald Trump in English, calling for peace with the United States as tensions between Caracas and Washington escalate following a series of U.S. military operations in the Caribbean and Pacific.

“Yes peace, yes peace forever. Peace forever. No crazy war, please!” Maduro said in English during a meeting with pro-government labor unions in Caracas. Maduro’s comments were met with applause from the audience. Switching between Spanish and English, he repeated the appeal several times: “No war. No war. No crazy war. Yes peace. Please, peace forever.”

️ Maduro dedica unas palabras a Trump en inglés: «Not war, not war. Yes peace, yes peace. No crazy war, please, please, please». pic.twitter.com/A4JigOGZNk — THE OBJECTIVE (@TheObjective_es) October 24, 2025

Nearly 14% of the U.S. Navy’s entire fleet is now positioned in the Caribbean — a major show of force.

In a massive show of force, President Trump is deploying 4,000 to the Caribbean aboard a flotilla of ships including Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, a nuclear-powered attack submarine, multiple P8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, several destroyers and a guided-missile cruiser.

Instead of making empty statements about peace, Maduro needs to scorch earth the drug fields.

President Trump hit another Tren de Aragua boat, killing six, and the worthless UN claims it amounts to “executions.”

A Russian Weapons Threat

According to anonymous defense experts cited by The Latin Times, U.S. naval forces operating off the coast of Venezuela could face a credible threat from Russian-made anti-ship missiles in the event of a military confrontation.

The outlet also claims we blew up a fisherman and his family, and drugs get through in cargo vessels, not on small boats.

The US CIA says otherwise.

Democrats and some Republicans are displeased with the drug war and blowing up drug vessels.