Stephen Miller Lists Potential Criminal Charges Against JB Pritzker

JB Pritzker threatened ICE agents with arrest. President Trump’s aide Stephen Miller responded, suggesting Illinois Governor JB Pritzker could be arrested for targeting ICE agents.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on October 12th suggested that state prosecutors might examine the conduct of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“The tables will turn one day,” Prtizker told FOX 32 Chicago.”These people should recognize that maybe they’re not gonna get prosecuted today, although we’re looking at doing that, but they may get prosecuted after the Trump administration because the statute of limitations would not have run out.”

Will Cain asked Stephen Miller how arresting Pritzker would work, and Miller explained the law.

Pritzker is setting up a commission to track agents. His goal is to prosecute them or at least intimidate them. The commission will “set up a public record of the conduct of federal agents.” He wants to “consider policy recommendations to prevent future harm to these individuals and communities. The individuals and communities are illegal aliens, criminal illegal aliens, foreigners who didn’t come legally. It would include the violent leftists who obstruct justice on their behalf.

Will Cain: “Let’s talk about your willingness. And under what federal authority do you arrest a sitting governor? I understand the Supremacy Clause. I understand interference with a Federal officer. Tell me how it works that he would make himself susceptible to being arrested?”

Stephen Miller: “Well, the answer I’m about to give doesn’t only apply to Governor Pritzker. It applies to any state official, any local official, anybody who is operating in official capacity, who conspires or engages in activity that unlawfully impedes federal law enforcement conducting their duties.

“So if you engage in a criminal conspiracy to obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws or to unlawfully order your own police officers or your own officials to try to interfere with ICE officers or even to arrest ICE officers, you’re engaged in criminal activity, different kinds of crimes would apply.

“There is obstruction of justice, there is harboring illegal aliens, there is impeding the enforcement of our immigration laws. Then as you get up the scale of behavior, you obviously get into seditious conspiracy charges, depending on the conduct and many other offenses.

On the other hand, ICE agents have immunity.

“So again, it depends on the action, it depends on the conduct, it depends on what is taking place, but what we need to reassure a couple points to all ICE officers, you have federal immunity in the conduct of your duties, and anybody who lays a hand on you or tries to stop you or tries to obstruct you is committing a felony.

“You have immunity to perform your duties. And no one, no city official, no state official, no illegal alien, no leftist agitator or domestic insurrectionist can prevent you from fulfilling your legal obligations and duties. And the department of justice has made clear that if officials cross that line into obstruction, into criminal conspiracy against the United States or against ICE officers, then they will face justice.”

While he’s at it, he should look into charges against Letitia James who is tracking ICE.