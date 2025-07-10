Jasmine Crockett Might Run for Senate as the Leading Candidate

Crockett could be our senator from Texas. She leads a hypothetical primary field with 35% of likely Democratic voters. Rep. Colin Allred at 20%, with failed former Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and Rep. Joaquin Castro tied at 13%.

Only 18% of voters are undecided. The winner will challenge RINO Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who is seeking his fifth Senate term.

They are all pathetic but Crockett, really?

The poll conducted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Senate Republicans’ campaign arm. The NRSC is supporting Cornyn’s campaign against Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. They think he has the best chance of winning.

The multimodal survey of only 566 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted between July 4 and 7.

Crockett is apparently a leading voice in the Democrat Party with her constant attacks on Republicans laced with vulgarities.

In a video posted to Instagram this week, Crockett said she had not decided on a run for the U.S. Senate.

“There have been a lot of questions about what’s gonna happen in the Senate race in Texas,” the lawmaker explained. “There have been two different polls that have come out that have somehow thrown my name into them. And one of them was released today that the Republicans put into the field, the Republican Senate Committee, allegedly.”

“And allegedly it has me as topping the field for the Senate,” she continued. “Listen, I have been so busy in the House. Because that’s where I am, that’s been my focus. You know, depending on how many people reach out will determine if there’s something to actually consider.”

“But as of now, I am proudly serving Texas’s 30th Congressional district.”

How low we have sunk. We could have communist AOC in the New York Senate and Zohran Mamdani, a communist Islamist, running New York City into the ground. And vulgar Crockett with her limited vocabulary in the US Senate representing Texas.

Crockett makes every last thing about race, and spews nonstop acrimonious invective she can muster from others.