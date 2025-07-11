President Trump Endorses RINO Lindsey Graham

President Trump wants MAGAs to accept warmonger Lindsey Graham. I don’t see it happening. I will never accept him after all the damage he has done to Ukraine with his incessant warmongering.

“Happy Birthday to Senator Lindsey Graham!” Trump posted, along with his golf partner. “He is always there when I need him, and I hope everyone in the Great State of South Carolina will help Lindsey have a BIG WIN in his re-election bid next year.”

“Thank you, Mr. President! This means a great deal to me. I love being in the fight with you to save our country. You are the right man at the right time for our nation and the world,” Graham responded on X.

Lindsey’s betrayals, his calls for amnesty, and other issues have exposed him as a professional politician who blows with the wind. He could never be America First. However, he has been sycophantic with President Trump lately.

MAGA is a break from the Democrat and Republican parties. He’s another Mike Pence or Mitt Romney. Other candidates who are more popular in South Carolina include Tim Scott and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Perhaps President Trump thinks he has the best chance of winning, but in a Winthrop University poll, he polls behind McMaster and Scott.

Twenty of the open thirty-three seats next election are Republican. Democrats see an opportunity to win the majority in the Senate. If Democrats take the House or Senate or both, the country is over. Everything is in place for an authoritarian Democrat government.