Rumors About the Man Behind Mr. Kirk Tipping His Hat Continue

The videos of a man standing behind Charlie Kirk before he was shot at Utah Valley University have gone viral because people think he’s an accomplice tipping off the killer.

It’s always good to wait on these things as I’ve found the hard way. It wasn’t that at all. He was adjusting for the glaring sun.

The man in the white t-shirt, sunglasses and a hat is Christian author, public speaker, and radio host Frank Turek.

He is one of Charlie Kirk’s friends who was there as part of his team. That came out fairly quickly but not everyone got the memo.

His team wrote: “The viral accusations against Dr. Frank Turek are categorically false. Dr. Turek was at Utah Valley University as part of Charlie Kirk’s team, standing with him as a close friend and mentor.