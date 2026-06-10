Jasmine Is Upset That Cold-Blooded Killer Karmelo Is Going to Prison

Racist Jasmine Crockett is joining the anti-Austin Metcalf crowd on behalf of a cold-blooded murderer. She claims black women are living in fear and agony every single day. I doubt they all are, but those who are, it’s on them. She said that is especially true of those with black male children.

So, she is suggesting that the jury did Karmelo wrong.

White people have problems. No one skates in this life.

Progressives convinced many black people that they are victims, and in doing so, they have held them back.

Austin was a popular young man, a good kid, and he was killed by another teen in cold blood over nothing. Karmelo cut Austin’s heart open over a shove he was asking for.

When Austin pulled up his shirt and saw what had happened, he screamed. Those were his last words, and he died in his brother’s arms. Jasmine, with her usual racist sociopathic blather, is using this 17-year-old’s horrific death to race-bait.

CNN will probably give her a job or MS(NBC)Now will. People are sick. Jasmine is sick.

That’s exactly what she’s saying — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2026

Here is another one who gets paid by taxpayers. The problem is they are the racists.