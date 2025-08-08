Jasmine Terrorizes Staff; She’s a “Raging Narcissist”

Former staffers told the NY Post that Jasmine Crockett – a liberal loudmouth – is rude. She screams at staff when she shows up at work, which is rare. An Atlantic profile called her a “raging narcissist.”

According to the New York Post, three sources, who worked with or for Crockett, said the Texas representative shows up when cameras are rolling. And Jasmine terrorizes staff when she does show up at work.

Jasmine doesn’t go to the office often and works out of her luxury apartment building.

“She is laying around her apartment, won’t come into the office, and is really just indifferent to staff and will scream at them,” the former aide said.

The source said: “She is never in the office and is very disengaged. She does her bulls— that goes viral, and then freaks out over the most random things.”

A second source close to Crockett’s team: “It is widely known that she’s not nice to staff and is just not a really dedicated member focused on constituents.”

“She is focused almost exclusively on being an influencer, not a member of Congress,” said a third source who has worked with Crockett, describing her as “all diva, no wow.

Staffers drive her around in an Escalade or similar upscale vehicle. The staffer has to stand outside the car waiting for her to open the door.

The Atlantic did a profile on her and it wasn’t good. They described her as a “raging narcissist.” The piece said she characterized Hispanic voters as having an “almost slave mentality.” When asked if she ever has regrets about some of her comments, she said she “never second guesses.”

The lock screen on her phone is a headshot of herself.

BREAKING: @RepJasmine had a profile of her completed, and she FREAKED OUT and tried to have the entire thing SHUT DOWN! The reporters allegedly found that Crockett is a RAGING NARCISSIST! “For a woman who claims to be so tough, she has exceedingly thin skin.” LOL pic.twitter.com/o3GD01HZhr — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 29, 2025

She sounds like a fool.