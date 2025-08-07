Stephen Miller Points to 20-30 Stolen House Seats Using Illegals

Stephen Miller said that about 20 to 30 Democrat House seats were stolen in 2020. President Trump tried to remove illegal migrants from the 2020 census where they were counted for representation in the House. However, the Trump administration was sued endlessly, and they gave up.

Currently, President Donald Trump has directed the Commerce Department to begin work on a new U.S. census that excludes illegal immigrants.

Counting illegal aliens in the Census costs seats and resources.

Trump announced the directive with a social media post on Truth Social, writing that the new Census will be based on the facts learned from the 2024 Presidential election.

“I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024. People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”