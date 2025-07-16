President Trump Lashes Out at “Former” Supporters

President Trump sees the reaction to the Epstein files as an overreaction ginned up by Democrats. He’s angry that conservative influencers are turning on him over this issue. He has gone through Hell, almost lost his life, is trying to fulfill promises, and he believes his MAGA supporters are turning on him.

He sees the Epstein files as a scam, and he has had many successes. The President has also lashed out at a reporter who asked him about it, calling the person “evil.”

Trump said Attorney General Bondi could release any credible files.

In a post on Truth Social this morning, he wrote in part:

“My PAST supporters have bought into this “bullshit,” hook, line, and sinker,” Trump said. “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” Trump added.

Conservatives should be careful not to go too far or he’ll fall into the waiting arms of the RINOs and he is our best hope. Trump isn’t running for office again and doesn’t have to please anyone. That’s my humble opinion.

This is classic Trump, lashing out at people he feels are betraying him. It’s to a fault, but we know him and accepted him faults and all.

The Post

“The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again! Just like with the FAKE and fully discredited Steele Dossier, the lying 51 “Intelligence” Agents, the Laptop from Hell, which the Dems swore had come from Russia (No, it came from Hunter Biden’s bathroom!), and even the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam itself, a totally fake and made up story used in order to hide Crooked Hillary Clinton’s big loss in the 2016 Presidential Election, these Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at – It’s all they have – They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates. Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue.

Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this “bullshit,” hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years. I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.

Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

He also posted this:

THE TRUMP EFFECT: $92 BILLION in technology and energy investments flooding into Pennsylvania. This is what Trump leadership looks like — innovation, jobs, and American energy DOMINATING again. LFG. pic.twitter.com/q3N3cRDdk5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 16, 2025

And this:

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.16.25 10:39 AM EST Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright: “President Trump has TRANSFORMED the American energy landscape. You’re going to see a lot more of big, beautiful, clean coal!” pic.twitter.com/nvS7mhCVgW — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 16, 2025

Bill Mitchell wrote in a series of posts:

People keep talking about transparency on the Epstein files. What do you think you’re going to see that you haven’t already seen? You’ve already seen the contact book. You’ve already seen the fight logs. You’re not going to see any any childp*** videos.

You’re not going to see any information on CIA or Mossad contacts because that will be redacted. It’s going to be one giant Nothing Burger.

So let me get this straight. MAGA voters are going to stay home in 2026 so that the party who ignored the Epstein files for 12 years can take back power? Seriously, put down the crack pipe.

Imagine this. It’s election day in 2026. The fate of the entire Congress is at stake. Do you really think that a year and a half from now MAGA Republicans are going to stay home and not vote? Just think of how insane that sounds. That’s not going to happen.

You know during the 12 years that Barack Obama and Joe Biden weren’t doing a damn thing about the Epstein files, I don’t remember a single Democrat on social media complaining about it ever. Weird.