The UKIP March Brought Out Antifa & Masked Islamists

Supporters of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) marched towards Marble Arch in central London after police blocked their planned rally in Whitechapel.

The rally is part of a series of events taking place across Britain which were promoted as a “mass deportations tour”.

Protesters held a banner reading “Islamist invaders not welcome in Britain” and chanted “send them back” as they set off from the London Oratory in Kensington under a heavy police presence, with vans and motorbikes stationed nearby.

Meanwhile, check out these masked foreigners.

A group of masked Muslim protesters vowed to “stand firm” and remain “ready to defend our community” in response to a planned United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) protest.

Dozens of young men dressed in black and wearing balaclavas marched through Whitehall as part of a counter-demonstration. Palestinian and Bangladeshi flags were waved, and photos showed protesters pausing to pray in the street.

In one video, a man speaking through a megaphone urged the crowd to “stand firm” and be prepared to “defend our community” from protesters.

In Whitechapel today: pic.twitter.com/xjWJ1YbBEu — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) October 25, 2025

These are counter protesters to UKIP. Notice the pre-printed signs and the clenched commie fist with the words “by any means necessary.” That is the Antifa motto.