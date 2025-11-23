President Trump Might Bring Mr. Zelensky to the US to Get an Agreement

According to CBS News, US and Ukrainian officials are discussing potentially bringing President Volodymyr Zelensky to the US this week as part of President Trump’s efforts to get an agreement on Ukraine by Thanksgiving.

Whether that happens depends on the negotiations in Geneva on Sunday, officials said. Mr. Trump has said the plan is not final and he’s flexible on the deadline.

Speaking from Geneva, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there has been progress with European and Ukrainian officials, but more work needs to be done. They have made progress since they “first came into office in January. But there’s still some work left to do and that’s what our teams are going to be doing right now,” Rubio added, promising updates after additional meetings.

“We have very good progress and we are moving forward to the just and lasting peace,” said Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, after meeting with Rubio.

The Plan Is Not About Justice, It’s to End the War

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S., Olga Stefanishyna, told “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” on Sunday that her country had not agreed to all the terms in the draft 28-point peace plan that leaked to the press last week.

“This plan is not about justice and the truth of this war and the aggression,” Stefanishyna said. “It’s about, you know, ending the war and stopping the military engagement.”

It’s also possible that army secretary Dan Driscoll could travel to Russia and meet with Russian officials elsewhere. Ukraine wants to be in a NATO guarantee. That cannot be the security assurances do not go that far and we certainly hope they never do. It certainly won’t fly with Russia and it puts the US in a terrible position.

It looks like Russia will keep fighting until they have all of Donetsk so negotiations are necessary.

The US has no intention of cutting off military and intelligence sharing with Ukraine and it did not agree to any terms secretary Rubio posted on social media. The White House official acknowledged to CBS News that cutting off aid to Ukraine could have been implied but never stated. President Trump is getting “weary and frustrated” and we cannot keep doing this forever.

Pro war Republicans and Democrats do not want to allow Russia to have any land, but Ukraine lost the war. The only way Ukraine can potentially win is for the US to enter the war and risk WWIII.