JD Vance Explains Why Thomas Massie Must Go

J.D. Vance explains why Thomas Massie must go in this clip. Like many of us, he likes Thomas Massie.

JD explains that it is fine for him to have independent opinions, and Vance has agreed with him at times. However, it’s not okay to always vote against the party every time. The administration can’t count on his vote.

It is true that Massie doesn’t vote with the party on the important issues. He votes with the party on the many lesser issues.

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