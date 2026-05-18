UK PM Keir Starmer Will Resign, No One Likes Him

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reportedly told his inner circle that he is ready to “stand down.”

Citing a member of the cabinet, the Daily Mail UK reported that Starmer is ready to step down as prime minister but will “do it on his own terms.”

“He realizes the current chaos is unsustainable. He wants to leave in a dignified manner.”

From the controversy surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson and his ties to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to the Labour Party’s poor performance in the local elections, calls for Starmer to resign have increased.

The open borders haven’t helped either.

The most recent hit came with the resignation of Wes Streeting, the former health secretary in the Starmer cabinet. During his speech, the former health secretary urged Starmer to “set a schedule” for his resignation.

Keir Starmer’s popularity ratings have tanked. According to YouGov UK surveys, around 69 percent of Britons have an “unfavorable” opinion of the Labor prime minister. YouGov further reported that Starmer is currently the least popular prime minister on record, with many drawing comparisons to the 49 days of Liz Truss’ run as UK PM.

Furthermore, Starmer’s own party seems to want him gone, fearing Labour will never win again if he doesn’t leave soon. They don’t want Nigel Farage to move in. The problem isn’t simply Keir Starmer; it’s their policies.

They have rallies against their policies.

🚨UK Erupts… Brits Want Their Country Back:

Hundreds of thousands marched on the streets of London against their government as they face mass oppression from their leaders. There is no freedom of speech, unvetted immigration, and mass surveillance in the UK. Over 12,000 people… pic.twitter.com/oChKnuuqg0 — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) May 17, 2026



Sen. Kennedy said it best last month.

“My Democratic colleagues really like Keir Starmer…who is just to the left of Lenin. He’s very unpopular with the people of the UK. He’s polling right up there with gonorrhea!”

“I don’t know how much longer he can last, but this guy would give Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez a run for her money in terms of his loony woke ideas.”