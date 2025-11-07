JD Vance Warns of An Aviation Emergency

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that the decision to limit air travel capacity to 40 airports was “data-driven.”

“We were seeing increased pressure, in these 40 markets. And we looked at the data — this was data driven — and so taking 10% of the flights out will reduce that pressure, which is what we want to do,” Duffy said.

“Now, does that mean there’s going to be no delays? No, Brian,” Duffy told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade. “There’s potentially still going to be delays if we have staffing triggers, and we don’t have enough controllers in an aerospace where we did cut 10%, you might see additional delays.”

JD Vance Warns of Aviation Emergencies

JD Vance posted on X that “What the Democrats are doing on the government shutdown is genuinely unprecedented, and while the administration has shielded the American people from the worst of the consequences.

“All of this is coming, and soon: An aviation emergency that will lead to significant travel delays for all Americans. Food stamp and other assistance programs running out for needy Americans. Great strains on our military and national security. The shutdown has now passed from farce into tragedy, and the consequences of this national emergency fall on every senator and congressman who refuses to open the government.”

It’s time for the Senate to end the filibuster, which Democrats will do next time they are in power. Democrats have said they will. However, there aren’t votes in the Senate to end the filibuster. It saved them from disaster under Biden, but the two senators who kept the filibuster in tack are gone.

Democrats are using the shutdown to crash the economy. They don’t care if Americans suffer as long as they tank the Trump economy.