Supreme Court Might Kill the Economy with A Tariff Ruling

Justices signaled that they might overturn Trump’s America First tariffs. That will create tremendous damage to our economy and Trump’s standing in the world.

Howard Lutnick said the Justices will find for President Trump.

Other countries are abusing us with tariffs and Trump is leveling the field. The key to this is we don’t have to buy anything from overseas. And the tariffs are bringing business here. For example Toyota is spending billions to build cars here in the US and hire Americans to build them.

It’s not a tax if we can buy American to avoid it.

Killing the tariffs would allow the globalists to continue picking at our bones while the shutdown also threatens our economy. It will be devastating, and the recovery won’t happen. It leaves us to the mercy of the foreign globalists.

In today’s SCOTUS arguments, Chief Justice Roberts questioned why Trump believed he had authority to impose tariffs under a nearly 50-year-old law never before used for that purpose. Tariffs are a form of taxation and “that has always been the core power of Congress,” he said. pic.twitter.com/ocrU6perba — POLITICO (@politico) November 5, 2025

SCOTUS justices signaled they’re skeptical of Trump’s use of executive power to impose the tariffs. Gorsuch asked: “What would prohibit Congress from just abdicating all responsibility to regulate foreign commerce — for that matter, declare war — to the president?” Hear more pic.twitter.com/zx5lpjHDVG — POLITICO (@politico) November 5, 2025

Justice Barrett asks about refunding tariff revenue if the Trump admin loses the case: “If you win, tell me how the reimbursement process would work. Would it be a complete mess?” Lawyer opposing Trump “We don’t deny that it’s difficult.”pic.twitter.com/ALO4QdEeR1 — Resist Times (@ResistTimes_US) November 5, 2025

Some of it is positive.