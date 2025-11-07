Supreme Court Might Kill the Economy with A Tariff Ruling

M Dowling
Justices signaled that they might overturn Trump’s America First tariffs. That will create tremendous damage to our economy and Trump’s standing in the world.

Howard Lutnick said the Justices will find for President Trump.

Other countries are abusing us with tariffs and Trump is leveling the field. The key to this is we don’t have to buy anything from overseas. And the tariffs are bringing business here. For example Toyota is spending billions to build cars here in the US and hire Americans to build them.

It’s not a tax if we can buy American to avoid it.

Killing the tariffs would allow the globalists to continue picking at our bones while the shutdown also threatens our economy.  It will be devastating, and the recovery won’t happen. It leaves us to the mercy of the foreign globalists.

Some of it is positive.

