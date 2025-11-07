MTG Praises Nancy Pelosi for Getting Things Done

Okay, this is bizarre. Another person on the right is doing a 180.

Marjorie Taylor Greene went on fake news CNN and praised Nancy Pelosi’s ability to get things done.

“I will praise Nancy Pelosi,” Marjorie Taylor Greene said. “She had an incredible career for her party. I served under her speakership and my first term of Congress, and I’m very impressed at her ability to get things done. I wish we could get things done for our party like Nancy Pelosi was able to deliver for her party. So I wish her well in her retirement, but I would like to see people exit Washington a lot sooner rather than wait until they’re 80.”

Nancy Pelosi lied throughout her career, but her worst lies came on J6, and the fact that she relinquished her responsibility for security that day. First, she pretended she wasn’t responsible and then she fired the Capitol Hill Police Chief, making him a scapegoat, lying about never speaking with him on J6.

She was authoritarian, manipulative and did get things done but how she got them done was not admirable.

Usually, we wait until someone dies to offer fake praise.

MTG praised Nancy Pelosi on CNN this morning: “I will praise Nancy Pelosi. She had an incredible career for her party.” It is important to note that in this same interview, Greene trashed us for receiving Pentagon press credentials.

I sure won’t miss her, but she’s not leaving until 2027. Celebration is premature. Trump won’t miss her.

Before Nancy announced her retirement, she said Trump is a “vile creature.” So, today, he called her departure a “great thing for America.”

“The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America. She was evil, corrupt, and only focused on bad things for our country.” He added, “I’m very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably.”

I remember when MTG suggested Pelosi committed treason, punishable by death.