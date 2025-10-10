The JIhad from Within the United States

A May 1991 memo was written by Mohamed Akram, a.k.a. Mohamed Adlouni, for the Shura Council of the Muslim Brotherhood.

In the introductory letter, Akram referenced a “long-term plan.” It was “approved and adopted” by the Shura Council in 1987. They proposed this memo as a supplement to that plan and requested that the memo be added to the agenda for an upcoming Council meeting.

Appended to the document is a list of all Muslim Brotherhood organizations in North America as of 1991.

The Muslim Brotherhood must be declared a terrorist organization. Once that happens, most of these radical Islamists groups will be gone.

The Muslim Brotherhood has been working to destroy the United States from within for DECADES, this is their secret written plan exposed. pic.twitter.com/2bodbC4vcg — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 15, 2023

Highlights

Specific quotes from the original 1991 document presented at The Holy Land trials.

Page 4:

“Enablement of Islam in North America, meaning: establishing an effective and a stable Islamic Movement led by the Muslim Brotherhood which adopts Muslims’ causes domestically and globally, and which works to expand the observant Muslim base, aims at unifying and directing Muslims’ efforts, presents Islam as a civilization alternative, and supports the global Islamic State wherever it is.”

Page 5:

“…the Movement must plan and struggle to obtain “the keys” and the tools of this process in carry out [sic] this grand mission as a ‘Civilization Jihadist’ responsibility.”

Page 7:

“The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist Process’ with all the word means. The Ikhwan [Muslim Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers…”

“[W]e must possess a mastery of the art of ‘coalitions’, the art of ‘absorption’ and the principles of ‘cooperation.’”

Page 18:

“A list of our organizations and the organizations of our friends” – This is where the Muslim Brotherhood listed its front groups in the U.S.. Note that prominent organizations like CAIR, ISNA, ICNA and others are named here.

The Current Thinking

The protests taking place in Los Angeles are not organic. They are part of a decade-old plan by the Muslim Brotherhood and other terrorist organizations to destroy America and the West. A Hezbollah official explains: “We’re currently investing in protests and demonstrations in… pic.twitter.com/D48On34VfJ — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) June 9, 2025

The Red-Green Alliance

LIBERALS & ISLAMISTS UNITED TO DESTROY THE WEST@charliekirk11: The left and Islamists share a common goal — dismantling Western civilization. “We stand for civilization — they want to end it.” pic.twitter.com/O5zac5b1TR — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 2, 2025

Dearborn Today

Meanwhile in Dearborn, Michigan “America must fall” This City is already over 55% Muslim & they clearly don’t have plans at stopping there. pic.twitter.com/bPVr2aLuTl — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 22, 2025