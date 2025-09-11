Jen Psaki: Trump’s Criticism of Left’s Rhetoric Is Escalation After Kirk’s Murder

Jonathan Turley wrote on X, “MSNBC’s Jen Psaki actually declared Trump’s criticism of the rhetoric on the left to be “an escalation” after the Kirk assassination. We are already at political assassinations, so I am not sure how much more room for escalation there may be for Psaki or MSNBC…”
Psaki, aka Raggedy Ann, claims all the harsh rhetoric is “coming from one side, one building.”
We don’t say we want to get in the face of people like her, or burn their Teslas or kill them.
Psaki: Trump’s comments on Charlie Kirk assassination are creating an “escalation” of the situation.
Fire the entire network. pic.twitter.com/nTlq2vKLaS
— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 11, 2025
She’s a real Byatch.
Here is Jen Psaki who was a White House press secretary out of all people.
"Maybe Donald Trump will go away. Maybe he'll go to jail. Maybe he will die. Not to be too morbid. But maybe. He's not a young man."
They want Trump dead. They wanted Charlie Kirk dead. They want every… pic.twitter.com/4Kev9vzpuI
— RealRobert (@Real_RobN) September 10, 2025
