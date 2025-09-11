Jen Psaki: Trump’s Criticism of Left’s Rhetoric Is Escalation After Kirk’s Murder

Jonathan Turley wrote on X, “MSNBC’s Jen Psaki actually declared Trump’s criticism of the rhetoric on the left to be “an escalation” after the Kirk assassination. We are already at political assassinations, so I am not sure how much more room for escalation there may be for Psaki or MSNBC…”

Psaki, aka Raggedy Ann, claims all the harsh rhetoric is “coming from one side, one building.”

We don’t say we want to get in the face of people like her, or burn their Teslas or kill them.

She’s a real Byatch.

