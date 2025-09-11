Home President Trump to Award the Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk By M Dowling - September 11, 2025 1 3 President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Honor posthumously to Charlie Kirk. https://www.independentsentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/President-Trump-to-award-Charlie-Kirk-presidential-medal-of-freedom-posthumously.mp4
I get paid over 220 Dollars per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do, check it out… Read more »