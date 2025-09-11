President Trump to Award the Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk

“Every murder strikes at the heart of civilization; it is an attack on all mankind.” – Terry Hayes, I Am Pilgrim.

“It is forbidden to kill; therefore all murderers are punished unless they kill in large numbers and to the sound of trumpets.” – Voltaire.

Punishment is justice for the unjust. – St. Augustine

Through violence, you may murder the hater, but you do not murder the hate. – Martin Luther King, Jr.