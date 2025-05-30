Jen Psaki’s Deadly Dull MSNBC Show Is Canned

“Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities,” Voltaire’s Collection des Lettres, 1765.

“History repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce.” ~ Something apt that Karl Marx said.

“It isn’t that they can’t see the solution. It is that they can’t see the problem.” ~ G.K. Chesterton

“Don’t Gain The World & Lose Your Soul, (Matthew 16:26) Wisdom Is Better Than Silver Or Gold.” (Proverbs 3:14)

The essence of tyranny is the enforcement of stupid laws.~Edmund Burke

Liberty does not exist in the absence of morality. ~ Edmund Burke.

The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money. ~ Unknown

Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds. ~ Albert Einstein