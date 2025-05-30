Jen Psaki’s Deadly Dull MSNBC Show Is Canned

MSNBC’s next big star Jen Psaki lost her show due to cratering ratings probably due to her boring and dishonest monologues, and her equally boring guests. But, that’s just a guess.
Red isn’t going to circle back to her show. It seems blathering Democrat talking points in a monotone voice wasn’t a winner. Who could have guessed?
Her show was pure propaganda.
According to the media, political pundits and audiences wonder what it means. It’s obvious what it means.
PSAKI QUITS! Let's Circle Back To Jen's Most VOLCANIC Meltdowns https://t.co/irOkPX3HJ0
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 6, 2022
