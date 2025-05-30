Jen Psaki’s Deadly Dull MSNBC Show Is Canned

M Dowling
MSNBC’s next big star Jen Psaki lost her show due to cratering ratings probably due to her boring and dishonest monologues, and her equally boring guests. But, that’s just a guess.

Red isn’t going to circle back to her show. It seems blathering Democrat talking points in a monotone voice wasn’t a winner. Who could have guessed?

Her show was pure propaganda.

According to the media, political pundits and audiences wonder what it means. It’s obvious what it means.


