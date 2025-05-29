RFK Might Ban NIH Scientists from Publishing in Biased Medical Journals

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering banning NIH scientists from publishing in certain biased medical journals.

Kennedy pointed to the testimony of Dr. Marcia Angell, former editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine. She warned the public that it is “no longer a science journal.” Instead, she called the journal a “vessel for pharmaceutical propaganda.”

Dr. Marcia Angell, a former long-time editor in Chief of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), resigned in June of 2000 after twenty years over the undue influence of Big Pharma and Bill Gates. She wrote a book about it, The Truth About Drug Companies: How They Deceive Us and What to Do About It.

Excerpts:

“Now primarily a marketing machine to sell drugs of dubious benefit, big Pharma uses its wealth and power to co-opt every institution that might stand in its way,” she wrote, “including the US Congress, the FDA, academic medical centers, and the medical profession itself.”

Dr. Angell also wrote:

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of the New England Journal of Medicine.”…

“In 2003, the profits of the top 10 big Pharma exceeded that of the cumulative profits of the other 490 Fortune 500 Companies.”

Richard Horton, editor in chief of The Lancet, said this in 2015:

“The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue.”

They Became Very Political

The Lancet‘s guidelines encourage writers to embrace gender identity instead of biological sex.

“Sex and gender are often incorrectly portrayed as binary (female/male or woman/man), concordant, and static,” says the guidelines. Therefore, those submitting articles “should use the term ‘sex assigned at birth’ rather than ‘biological sex,’ ‘birth sex’ or ‘natal sex.’ These charlatans claimed it is “more accurate and inclusive.”

The Lancet claims “there is no single, universally agreed-upon set of guidelines for defining sex and gender or reporting sex-based and gender-based analyses.”

There are. It’s determined by biology.

They are insane, captured by a dangerous ideology.

BMJ and other medical journal bureaucrats got involved in warning of nuclear war.

The journals censored COVID treatments to help Big Pharma hawk their vaccines. They suppressed the efficacy of ivermectin.

