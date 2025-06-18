Jerome Powell Won’t Lower Interest Rates: He’s a “Stupid Person,” “Too Late Powell”

President Donald Trump slammed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday ahead of the central bank’s interest rate decision, calling him “a stupid person.”

“We have a stupid person, frankly, at the Fed,” Trump said. “He probably won’t cut.”

Since Trump took office, the European Central Bank (ECB) has cut interest rates three times. Jerome Powell and the Feds have cut interest rates zero times.

It does seem to indicate that Powell wants to slow the economic progress Trump is making.

As expected, he defied President Trump, and lefet interest rates unchanged.

This is a win for loan institutions, and a loss for the American people.

US President Trump lashed out at Fed Chair Jerome Powell and called him a ‘stupid person.’ Trump blamed the Fed for making it more expensive for the US government to finance its deficits https://t.co/5TBU5Q4By0 pic.twitter.com/qTA8UMDA1z — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email