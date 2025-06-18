US Attack Plans Approved, Negotiations Still Possible

Unless Iran agrees to give up their nuclear weapons, it looks like the US will join the war with Israel. Trump met in the ‘war room’ today. No comments were made after it broke up late this afternoon.

The president added that he had not yet made a decision whether to engage U.S. forces against Iran.

President Trump told senior aides late Tuesday that he approved of attack plans for Iran, but was holding off on giving the final order to see if Tehran will abandon its nuclear program, three people familiar with the deliberations said.

Iran’s well-defended Fordow enrichment facility is a possible U.S. target. They have the jets and the bunker busters ready. Israel has yet to attack the facility, which is buried under a mountain and is generally considered by military experts to be out of reach of all but the most powerful bombs.

Asked earlier if he had decided whether to strike at Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump said, “I may do it, I may not do it.” And he repeated his insistence of Iran’s unconditional surrender: “The next week is going to be very big, maybe less than a week.”

The US is building up forces in the Middle East. President Trump hopes Iran will give up its nuclear weapons program.

Iran is currently attacking Central Israel. Israel is attacking the neighborhood where the Ayatollah is hiding.

Trump sees our role as air support, but no nation has ever won a war only with air support. If they are going for regime change as some suspect, they might have people on the inside working with them to accomplish it.

This idea of limited war seems a pipe dream. Many believe it’s more likely to expand.

Iran wants to come to the White House for a meeting, and Trump is considering it. Putin said Iran has not asked for help from Russia.

Our NATO ally Turkey backs Iran. They have a very large army.

Israel just banned unapproved war reporting.

