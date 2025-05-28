New: Visa Restrictions for Foreign Authorities Censoring Americans

The Trump administration is implementing visa restrictions against foreign authorities it says are “complicit” in censoring Americans.

“For too long, Americans have been fined, harassed, and even charged by foreign authorities for exercising their free speech rights,” Rubio wrote on X. “Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign officials and persons who are complicit in censoring Americans. Free speech is essential to the American way of life – a birthright over which foreign governments have no authority.”

“Foreigners who work to undermine the rights of Americans should not enjoy the privilege of traveling to our country,” America’s top diplomat added. “Whether in Latin America, Europe, or elsewhere, the days of passive treatment for those who work to undermine the rights of Americans are over.

Vice President JD Vance argued that the European Union’s Digital Services Act could effectively export European-style censorship to the U.S. through pressure against American tech companies.

The Plan

Forcing EU censorship on the USA is actually the plan. They have already ordered X and other platforms to follow their authoritarian rules. They fine our companies right and left, and they threaten prison.

The EU guaranteed Elon safety if he censored everyone.

The EU speech regulator recently said the US would soon have hate speech laws.

Věra Jourová, the vice president for “values and transparency” at the EU’s executive European Commission, indicated to a fellow panelist at the World Economic Forum that such policies were about to cross the ocean.

“What qualifies as hate speech, as illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S.,” she said, directing her comments to fellow panelist Seth Moulton, a Democratic congressman from Massachusetts. “I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law; we need the platforms to work with the language simply and to identify such cases.”

Zero Hedge reports that hundreds of unelected EU bureaucrats will decide what constitutes disinformation. They then instruct Big Tech firms to censor it.

They will appoint “trusted flaggers” to decide what people are allowed to see and say. If you think any of these people are democratic, you’d be misinformed. These are authoritarians, and the majority of people in Europe probably don’t want this any more than we do.

The DSA is horrendous and vague enough to keep going further. The UK is locking people up for praying silently outside abortion clinics and Germany’s fining or imprisoning people for memes and spoken phrases.

Vance has called out the new totalitarianism in Europe, but all it did was enrage them. they have decided they know everything and will silence anyone who disagrees.

“What I worry about is the threat from within – the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values,” Vance said at the time.

When he states that obvious outcome, he’s called a conspiracy theorist or accused of making enemies of our greatest allies.

When will people stop blaming us for others’ foibles?

As protests and riots against mass migration erupted across the U.K. last summer after the fatal stabbing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, British authorities threatened to possibly extradite and jail U.S. citizens for spreading “misinformation” online that violates the country’s anti-hate laws.

Europe is becoming unrecognizable when it comes to values. They continually say they’re big on free speech, but they really aren’t. Once you put speech laws in, it’s over because the people deciding are fallible and guided by sometimes really bad motives.

