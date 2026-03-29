Jesus Christ Is Coming

Over two thousand years ago, Jesus of Nazareth entered Jerusalem. People were laying palm branches in front of Him as He entered on a white donkey. They were praising Him and welcoming the arrival of their Messiah. The king had come.

Before the week was out, they’d be mocking Him, spitting on Him, and calling for the murderer Barrabas to be released over Him. In one week, Christ would be executed as a criminal. That day, the sky would go dark at noon.

On Palm Sunday, God looked triumphant. By Good Friday, God was mocked. The second person of the Trinity was dead. His disciples were in hiding.

Only three days later, he rose from the dead, having died for the sins of man.

No matter how grim it seems, God is ever-present. He will come again, and we will be redeemed.