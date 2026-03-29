Somaliland Is Willing to Extradite Ilhan Omar

JD Vance quasi-confirmed that Ilhan Omar committed immigration fraud. The Republic of Somaliland reposted it on X and said they would be happy to extradite her.

Deportation? Please you’re just sending the princess back to her kingdom.

Extradition? Say the word … https://t.co/nV3uHojqqT — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 28, 2026

Rep. Omar’s Office Calls the Claims “a Ridiculous Lie”

The Republic of Somaliland said Ilhan Omar did engage in immigration fraud, and her father was a terrorist. Somaliland is an unrecognized territory carved out of Somalia that is seeking independence from Somalia. They have their own government and self-rule.

The office of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. has pushed back against Vice President JD Vance.

Connor McNutt, Omar’s chief of staff, told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that the claim is “a ridiculous lie.”

“This is rich coming from someone who literally said they were willing to ‘create stories’ to redirect the media,” the statement said. “This is a ridiculous lie and desperate attempt to distract from the pedophile protection party’s unpopular war of choice, increasing gas prices, and rapidly dropping polling numbers.”

Omar has previously denied accusations that she married her brother to enter the United States. In December, she called the accusations “bigoted lies,” writing on social media that Trump was obsessed with her.

“He needs serious help,” Omar wrote on X at the time. “Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead.”

The original accusations came from a man in her own community and were investigated by Powerline Blog and other sites. Insofar as I know, all who investigated agreed there was a lot of evidence. The Obama and Biden administrations would not investigate. Additionally, there are long-standing accusations that her father was a terrorist.

The following is a Facebook post by her father, Col. Nur Said Elmi (who is said to have participated in the Isaaq Genocide). Many of his family and friends refer to him as Nur Said—the real family name, not “Omar”—and as “Commandante” or “Colonel.”