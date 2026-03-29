President Trump Is Preparing for a Potential Ground Invasion

Operation Mission Creep

Reportedly, President Trump is preparing for a weeks-long ground invasion. The Washington Post and Fox News reported that the US is preparing for a ground invasion. I don’t doubt this is probably true since it is one of the options. Whether he can make a deal with Iran is questionable. A ground invasion will be very unpopular and likely to escalate the war out of control if history is prologue. There are other options besides a ground operation that Trump may choose while preparing for the worst.

Marco Rubio on Iran: This is not going to be a prolonged conflict.pic.twitter.com/QsjLw6XZ0J — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 27, 2026

Iran Responds to the Rumors

Iran said it was ready to respond to any U.S. ground attack, accusing Washington of preparing a land assault while seeking talks, as regional powers met in Pakistan on Sunday to try to bring the two sides together.

The initial discussions in Islamabad with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt focused on proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, sources familiar with the matter said. More talks will be held on Monday.

Iran’s effective blockade of oil and gas shipments through the Strait since the U.S. and Israel began attacking the country on February 28 is spreading economic pain around the world. Food and energy security, as well as supply chains, were among the issues discussed in Pakistan, Egypt’s foreign ministry said.

Lindsey Graham, who reportedly talks to Donald Trump every day, is urging Saudi Arabia to join the fight against Iran.

Iraqi Militia Prepare

Meanwhile, two Iraqi tribes say they will join Iran if the US sends in ground troops. The Anizah and Shammar tribes will fight US troops. They are Iranian-backed militias and say they are ready to die for Islam. They say they will turn Iran into a graveyard of US soldiers.

If the US goes to a ground invasion, it will be greatly outnumbered. Iran has about 200,000 IRGC and up to 600,000 Basij militia. Houthis and Hezbollah are already involved.

The Iraqi militia is also threatening to wipe the UAE off the face of the earth if it joins the war against Iran. Iran and its affiliates are the bullies of the region. Secretary Rubio said they can do what they have to do without sending in ground forces.

I can’t think of a worse idea than a ground invasion. People are worried about Israel influencing President Trump. They should worry more about Lindsey Graham and the Gulf states. At the same time, Israel is widening its operations in Lebanon.

🇮🇷Iraqi tribes have announced their willingness to join the fight against the United States should it decide to invade Iran by land#Israel #Iran #USA pic.twitter.com/sF6YC7GObB — cvetko35 (@cvetko35) March 28, 2026

Lindsey Graham should not be involved in any discussion of conflicts or war.