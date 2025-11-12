Zohran to Reach Out to the President: It’s Critical to Success

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani confirmed Tuesday that he will reach out to President Trump before taking office New Year’s Day, telling NBC New York in an interview that the relationship between City Hall and the White House “will be critical to the success of the city.”

Mamdani had already complained that Trump didn’t congratulate him on his win.

Mamdani, 34, didn’t specify when he would contact the administration, but said he would be “proactive” as he tries to thwart Trump’s hard-line immigration and crime policies.

Zohran’s policies are 180 from President Trump’s. He wants to turn the capitalist city into a quasi-communist one, and Trump is the ultimate capitalist. Additionally, during his campaign, Zohran made a point of making Trump the enemy he would put under control. It sounds like a formula for abject failure.

“[If] President Trump wants to speak about lowering the cost of living or delivering cheaper groceries, like he ran on [in 2024], I’m there to have that conversation,” the mayor-elect said, later adding that he would tell the commander in chief: “I’m here to work for the benefit of everyone that calls the city home, and that where ever there is a possibility for working together toward that end, I’m ready, and if [the administration’s policies] are to the expense of those New Yorkers, I will fight.”

Zohran thinks the problem is greedy grocers and not the four years of wild spending and inflation under Joe Biden. He thinks crime is caused by the police and prisons. The Soros- Muslim-funded mayor-elect wants to “seize the means of production.” Open borders are his thing, along with high taxes and regulation. I hate to sound negative but I don’t think his outreach will work.

Also, no one believes he is sincere.