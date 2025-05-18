Jill Biden’s New Joke Job

As First Lady, Jill Biden spent $1 billion in tax dollars on women’s health. Now, she leads an NGO in women’s health while holding an EdD in education. According to Fox News, Jill will lead a California think tank initiative for women’s health.

“From endometriosis to healthy aging, the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research made important investments in research and development, while making clear it will take collaboration across industries to bring these innovations to scale,” Biden said, according to a press release from Milken Institute. “I am honored to join the Milken Institute as we unite leaders around a shared mission: for women everywhere to benefit from the lifesaving, world-changing research we know is possible.”

Biden will be the chairwoman of the think tank’s new Women’s Health Network.

We launched our Women’s Health Network to serve as a global collaborative to elevate + advance existing and new efforts across the women’s health ecosystem. Dr. Jill Biden, US former First Lady, has joined our new Women’s Health Network as Chair. https://t.co/71BiNkM7OS pic.twitter.com/LEMnjZc0Dl — Milken Institute (@MilkenInstitute) April 29, 2025



According to the think tank’s press release, in her new role, Biden will focus on “galvanizing participation, collaboration, and shared action in the Women’s Health Network to improve women’s health and wellbeing.”

Jill got the tax dollars out as First Lady.

“So one of the things we did was we got to work right away,” Jill Biden said during a Milken Institute conference Monday. “Joe said, ‘You know, let’s infuse – really, the federal government with money.’ In one year, we put in $1 billion to advance women’s research.”

“And we worked a lot through the (National Institutes of Health) and the way that they did research, and we made sure that they disaggregated the data and that they separated the research on women and men differently, and we worked with (the Department of Defense) DOD – they put a lot of money into women’s research – and then we put a lot of money in to de-risk the investment,” she said. “So there were a lot of things that, really, private equity wasn’t willing to take on because it was too risky, and we thought, let’s push this forward, and let’s try to find answers more quickly.”

