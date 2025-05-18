Last Week’s Craziest Clown Show: Fighting for the Dregs of Humanity

During the Cesar Chavez farm labor movement, Marxist Dolores Huerta made the expression, ‘¡Sí, Se Puede!’ or ‘Yes, we can,’ a popular chant. It became associated with communist movements. The radical leftists outside the Newark ICE facility last week, which included religious, chanted it. The detention facility houses MS-13, murderers, child rapists, drug traffickers and other monsters.

The old people sang, making the foreign criminals and terrorists into the innocent black people of the 1950s and early 60s.

They know the prisoners are monsters from foreign lands, but they believe they deserve lots of dignity.

They want the monsters to remain in the United States. The radical protesters want criminals released at all costs.

The administration encouraged illegal aliens from south of the border, especially criminals, because they wanted the communists here. Why else would they do it?


