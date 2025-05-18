Last Week’s Craziest Clown Show: Fighting for the Dregs of Humanity

During the Cesar Chavez farm labor movement, Marxist Dolores Huerta made the expression, ‘¡Sí, Se Puede!’ or ‘Yes, we can,’ a popular chant. It became associated with communist movements. The radical leftists outside the Newark ICE facility last week, which included religious, chanted it. The detention facility houses MS-13, murderers, child rapists, drug traffickers and other monsters.

The old people sang, making the foreign criminals and terrorists into the innocent black people of the 1950s and early 60s.

Elderly protesters are singing pro-illegals songs outside Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey. Newark mayor Baraka was there demanding access to the facility but was rejected. These old people are trying to free the very foreign criminals who would rob them. pic.twitter.com/nN7rga4Ep1 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 6, 2025

They know the prisoners are monsters from foreign lands, but they believe they deserve lots of dignity.

“You think child rapists deserve dignity?” “Absolutely, I do” I went and talked to protesters outside of the ICE detention center in Newark, because I wanted to know why they were defending the criminal illegal aliens inside: pic.twitter.com/QQqncEiAwo — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 15, 2025

They want the monsters to remain in the United States. The radical protesters want criminals released at all costs.

"Quanto custa ser um n*zist4?", grita uma FEMINISTA barulhenta na manifestação anti-ICE para um homem que saía do Centro de Detenção Delaney Hall em Newark, Nova Jersey, enquanto líderes religiosos e manifestantes continuavam bloqueando as entradas após a prisão do prefeito… pic.twitter.com/IW5W2FPBtA — Conservatism And Elegance (@ThayzzySmith) May 13, 2025

The administration encouraged illegal aliens from south of the border, especially criminals, because they wanted the communists here. Why else would they do it?

