Two Million Migrants Have Left the Country & the Number Will Grow

White House border czar Tom Homan appeared on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” late Monday. He said two million illegal foreigners have left the country, and he expects that number to grow.

“We’re at over 400,000 deportations between CBP and ICE, and that’s just since the president took office,” Homan told Laura Ingraham.

He continued, “The first four months of the fiscal year, we can’t count them because Joe Biden wasn’t doing anything. But here’s what people need to understand … two things. Number one, over 1.5 million illegal aliens, close to 1.6 million illegal aliens, have already left the country on their own. Why? Because they see what ICE is doing out there every day.”

“We’re tripling the size of the workforce. We’re adding more detention beds, we’re adding more flights… so the numbers are going to explode,” Homan emphasized.

“One of the reasons we have the most secure border in the history of this nation is because, the great work of the men and women of the border patrol, the great work of President Trump and his leadership, but also because ICE is out there, over a thousand teams, all across the country arresting people,” he noted.

“A lot of people have left, a lot of people aren’t coming, which helps us secure that border. And that was part of the strategy from the beginning. We said that if we show consequences, if we show we’re actually out there looking for them, many will leave. So, we knew a large population would leave, and over 1.5 million have.”

Anti-American Democrats are furious. They have done everything imaginable to stop it. They’re guided by the globalists, NGOs, the media, the ACLU and other hardcore leftists groups. However, this is what we voted for.