The Hate-Filled Democrat, Keith Olbermann Attacks Scott Jennings

Ex-ESPN ‘s and MSNBC’s certifiable host Keith Olbermann deleted an X post Monday that seemed to threaten CNN’s Scott Jennings. You can never really delete something like this.
The screenshots traveled around social media on Monday night.
In two posts, Olbermann wrote, “You’re next, motherfucker,” followed by, “But keep mugging to the camera.”
He’s a hate-filled person. Maybe he’s dangerous.
Jennings reposted the screenshot and tagged FBI Director Kash Patel.
I don’t know if he was referring to a specific post. CNN said it was addressing Kimmel’s suspension.
Jennings mentioned Democrats complaining about free speech being impinged upon. “So basically his employer suspended him for being an insensitive prick, and we don’t live in an authoritarian regime? Got it.”
Cc: @FBIDirectorKash https://t.co/4bEXaWfAHv
— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 22, 2025
I agree with the people who posted.
The one that really hurt, was this one:
After my normal 12 yr old boy tragically took his life during the COVID lockdown I felt his hate. I just feel sorry for this guy. pic.twitter.com/GRT7DUd10O
— Brad Hunstable (@bhunstable) September 23, 2025
What if Olberman and Rosie got together? What horrible thing would be created? Probably an AOC or a Hillary or a Meathead! Olberman would do it and think he was a stud until it rotted off.
Why give this certifiably insane, single-digit IQ tool one second of exposure?
He’s an insect not worth noticing at all.
Olberman is a democrat…
nothing will happen to him…
Democrats get a slap on the wrist…
and sadly even though Trump is President, this has not changed…
If Pam Bondi does not very soon start arresting Democrats Trump must replace her.