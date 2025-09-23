The Hate-Filled Democrat, Keith Olbermann Attacks Scott Jennings

Ex-ESPN ‘s and MSNBC’s certifiable host Keith Olbermann deleted an X post Monday that seemed to threaten CNN’s Scott Jennings. You can never really delete something like this.

The screenshots traveled around social media on Monday night.

In two posts, Olbermann wrote, “You’re next, motherfucker,” followed by, “But keep mugging to the camera.”

He’s a hate-filled person. Maybe he’s dangerous.

Jennings reposted the screenshot and tagged FBI Director Kash Patel.

Jennings mentioned Democrats complaining about free speech being impinged upon. “So basically his employer suspended him for being an insensitive prick, and we don’t live in an authoritarian regime? Got it.”

