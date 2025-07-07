Job Openings Soar Despite the Feds, Congress & Leftist Judges

The Federal Reserve is doing their best to slow the Trump boom. Just the same, Job openings soar to 7.7 million as labor demand remains solid.

Previous job growth was high because government was hiring and so was the welfare sector while 85% of the jobs that create 100% of the wealth were only at 16%.

About a million illegals have left and that could be one of the reasons for jobs increasing.

“Jobs are slowing even in high skill areas like finance and IT, so these are barely growing, according to BLS, and they’re down according to ADP. So what’s happening?

“There could be high interest rates choking business investment, while Trump’s growth agenda either has not yet kicked in or is getting blocked in Congress.

“So Trumpanomics has four parts: cutting taxes, cutting red tape, cutting federal spending and workers, and an investment boom that was supposed to come from all of those, with an assist from reassuring production in the trade war.

Leftist Judges Are Slowing the Economy

“So out of those four, tax cuts are not here yet. Big, beautiful just passed with 90% of the tax relief simply extending previous rates. Deregulation is even slower. One Survey estimates 40% of Trump’s deregulation is currently blocked by left wing judges.”

Leftist judges are doing whatever they can to stop Trump’s success because they sure don’t care about the American people.

“The rest has to navigate the painfully slow administrative procedures.

“And cutting government spending, of course, did not happen thanks to RINOs in Congress, and that leaves the last man standing: investment. Now, private investment is actually up 5% quarter on quarter, which is very impressive, especially considering re-shoring projects from the trade war are mostly still in the planning phase. Takes time to even break ground on a new factory. Still, investment and job creation could be even faster if the Fed stops wrangling rates when inflation is running at 1%.”