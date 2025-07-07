No, the NWS & Trump Did Not Cause the Deaths in Kerr County

No, Trump didn’t cause the tragedy in Kerr County. They had double the number of staff and the National Weather Service reported the flooding was life threatening three hours before. They weren’t understaffed either.
The NWS office in Austin / San Antonio issued a flood watch for Kerr County 12 HOURS in advance, then issued a flash flood warning some three hours before the Guadalupe River began to flood. You have no clue what you’re talking about. pic.twitter.com/jZStrhSq3r
Ben Shapiro helped straighten people out.
I made the @BenShapiro Show today.
Using the information I and a number of other meteorologists provided, Ben set the record straight on the flash flooding in Central Texas last week.
NWS Austin / San Antonio was staffed with extra personnel throughout the event, so RIFs under… pic.twitter.com/vWsMzkKnbL
I was also featured on the @VinceCoglianese Show today. Watch the segment below.
It is so horrible. The deaths are now up to 100. It’s obscene to politicize it. Two sisters, 11 and 13, were found deceased 15 miles away with their hands locked together. Their grandparents are still missing. The parents alone survived.