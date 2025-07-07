No, the NWS & Trump Did Not Cause the Deaths in Kerr County

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

No, Trump didn’t cause the tragedy in Kerr County. They had double the number of staff and the National Weather Service reported the flooding was life threatening three hours before. They weren’t understaffed either.

Ben Shapiro helped straighten people out.

It is so horrible. The deaths are now up to 100. It’s obscene to politicize it. Two sisters, 11 and 13, were found deceased 15 miles away with their hands locked together. Their grandparents are still missing. The parents alone survived.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments