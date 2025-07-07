More Proof Zohran’s a Commie for Those in Denial

State Attorney General Letitia James (L) and Zohran Mamdani (C) who is likely to become next mayor attend Pride parade on a theme ‘Rise Up: Pride in Protest’ on 5th Avenue in New York on June 29, 2025

Zohran Mamdani, whose father is a radical Pan African communist, preaches communism under the Democrat Socialist label that Bernie Sanders and AOC use. It sounds more acceptable than saying he is a communist. However, he is promoting communism in the most capitalist city in the United States. It sounds like the plot to a movie about Soviet infiltration, but it’s real.

Mamdani wants to create Community Land Trusts to gradually buy private housing and convert it into “community property.” That is the government taking over private property and becoming landlords, all in the name of charity.

Once government becomes the landlord with the bottomless taxpayer purse, no landlord will be able to compete.

Zohran plans to do the same for grocery stores, using the lie that grocers are fleecing people when they actually have bare bones profit margins.

He even wants to remove subsidies for luxury developments which is used to improve areas that need development. He would use the money to build more welfare housing and a lot of those poor third world people who will vote for communists will move in.

Any of the welfare, section 8 housing in New York become dumps.

He wants “to take control of the means of production,” a line taken directly from Karl Marx’s Das Kapital.

Mamdani wants to kill liberty. He is your perfect communist mayor. Sorry, Politifact, but you’re lying when you say he isn’t.

Zohran’s Daddy:

