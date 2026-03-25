Joe Kent Offers to Testify for Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer

Joe Kent, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, has stirred a great deal of controversy and conspiracy theories with his recent comments regarding the murder trial of Charlie Kirk. Kent expressed a willingness to serve as a defense witness for Tyler Robinson, who has reportedly confessed to killing Kirk.

The Charlie Kirk Show‘s Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff expressed their utter disgust at former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent’s Tuesday suggestion that he’d be willing to testify at the trial of Tyler Robinson even if it helped Robinson’s defense.

On Monday, Kolvet revealed that after Kirk’s assassination, he had provided Kent with text messages from a group chat Kirk had participated in. According to Kolvet, Kent subsequently urged him to release the texts publicly. After he declined, the messages were obtained in short order by Candace Owens, who made them public and used them to fan the flames of her conspiracy theories about Kirk’s death.

Kent, who resigned his post in the Trump administration last week in a letter critical of Israel and its “influence,” is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for allegedly leaking classified information.

Neff and Kolvet spoke about Kent’s remarks shortly after journalist Michael Shellenberger reported on them.

“Some people are so obsessed with these same conspiracies that they concoct for every other thing that ever happens! And so they have to shove it into this one too, because they care more about their conspiracy theories than about the person who murdered my friend facing justice. I am fed up with it!” declared Neff.

“Yeah, and you should be. And this is, I mean, this is a tough job for us today, to be honest, because this is really personal,” agreed Kolvet.

This will spark many more conspiracy theories.

🚨NEW: @BlakeSNeff & @AndrewKolvet react to Joe Kent saying he would testify in Charlie Kirk Assassination trial🚨 KOLVET: “The level of betrayal that I currently feel is dramatic and extreme … this could negatively impact the trial of the assassin.”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/SKdCRqyyVv — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 24, 2026

Tyler Robinson appeared to have confessed to killing Charlie Kirk in an online chat. Many people have their doubts because of the bullet and videos of him jumping off the roof of the school building, seemingly without a gun.

The 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk confessed to friends in an online group chat hours before he was taken into custody, according to a report by The Washington Post.

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this,” read a message sent from the account of the suspect, Tyler Robinson, to a small Discord chat group on Thursday night, two people familiar with the exchange told the newspaper.

As Michael Shellenberger said, that could undermine the prosecutor’s case against Robinson.