Sen. Chris Murphy: Undocumented Americans Are the People We Care Most About

Sen. Chris Murphy, who reportedly dates a Soros apparatchik, said illegal aliens are the people they care most about in the United States. In this clip, communist Democrats Chris Hayes and Chris Murphy lament not getting a deal for the people they care about most: the undocumented “Americans.”

Chris Hayes: The negotiation didn’t have a path to citizenship. It was entirely on their terms in order to get the Ukraine funding, right?”

Chris Murphy: “Well, I mean, Chris, that’s been a failed play for 20 years, so you are right that that has been the Democratic strategy for 30 years, maybe. And it has failed to deliver for the people we care about most, the undocumented ‘Americans’ that are in this country.”

There is no such thing as an undocumented American. I’m not an undocumented Dutch girl. And it is more than documentation. They are breaking the law. Then we have JD Pritzker. He wants anyone who comes in illegally to have a path to citizenship. In other words, if you can get into this country, Pritzker and his Democrat colleagues have your back. You will be granted citizenship and can then vote for Democrats.

This should be non-partisan. No one should want open borders. We will lose our sovereignty and the benefits of citizenship. It will destroy the country. By the way, JD wants to be president.

Overthrowing the constitutional republic using illegal aliens has apparently been their strategy for 30 years. Not a shock.

Senator Chris Murphy: “The people we care about most, the undocumented migrants” He actually said that pic.twitter.com/FsEPmWs81U — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2026

Senators Blumenthal and Murphy are solidly against voter ID and the SAVE America Act. However, they rushed through Congress an emergency bill forcing people to show ID at recycling centers. Could it be that they want people here illegally to vote? Is that why Democrats brought 15 to 20 million people into this country illegally?

In Connecticut, Dems just RAMMED THROUGH an emergency bill FORCING PEOPLE TO SHOW ID at recycling centers. The kicker? BOTH Dem Senators from Connecticut, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are AGAINST showing an ID to vote and are against the SAVE America Act. pic.twitter.com/JJUikgMAyu — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) March 21, 2026

Murphy is a complete fraud. Remember how he wanted illegal immigrants in our communities but moved into communities that didn’t have any?