Zumbrota, Minnesota Ditches Walz’s Somalia-Like State Flag

Zumbrota, Minnesota, ditched Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota flag that looks like Somalia’s. Tim Walz changed the flag and seems to care more for Somalia than the USA.

During the presidential election, we noticed the new Minnesota flag, which looked like the Somali flag. Why Minnesotans didn’t storm Tim Walz’s office, I can’t say, but they should have. The Minnesota flag was very American. Now it looks like Somalia’s flag.

It isn’t surprising. This is the governor who let Minneapolis burn while his wife left the windows open to smell the burning rubber.

A large number of Somalis have defrauded the US of a lot of money, and their representative, Ilhan Omar, hates America. She’s an enemy insurgent, yet they keep voting her in, even though she rails against America. Somalia is a failed nation, and they’ve learned some bad habits. Unfortunately, they aren’t assimilating. Many Somalis came to America demanding free healthcare, food stamps, and all kinds of welfare. Then they say they want to take us over because our culture is terrible. They mock us and defraud us. Why do we tolerate this and invite more in? Gov. Walz recently promised to bring more Somalis into the country. Even the New York Times admits that the Somalis are raised in a culture of stealing. Danger: Gold IRA warning on free silver schemes...Get my "Free Silver Scheme" report. Walz surrendered the state to the very recent bad immigrants.

The City of Zumbrota in Minnesota just voted to REJECT the state flag that Tim Walz changed to look like Somalia They will replace the current Minnesota state flag with the old one outside of City Hall pic.twitter.com/sIp1jfxunv — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 24, 2026

Somalia’s flag:

Walz’s flag: