Manhattan Gives a Child Illegal Alien Rapist Only Six Months in Prison

A trans illegal alien (a man pretending to be a woman) monster raped a 14-year-old boy in a Manhattan bodega bathroom after stalking him. The monster only has to serve six months in prison, which he already served as part of a plea deal. I would prefer he get life.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the resolution was reached in close consultation with the victim’s family, sparing the teenager from having to testify to both the grand jury and over several days at trial.

It also spares them the need to do any work.

“We expect the defendant to remain detained and be deported following sentencing due to the felony conviction,” a spokesperson for the DA’s Office said in a statement.

Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a 31-year-old Colombian immigrant who was born male [and is still a male], pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in Manhattan Supreme Court for sexually assaulting the teen in East Harlem last year and was promised a sentence of just six months, which has already been served.

Suarez, who was already wanted in Massachusetts on robbery, prostitution, and weapons charges, followed the teenager into a bodega across the street from Thomas Jefferson Park on Feb. 11, 2025, and raped him, according to prosecutors.

Yeah, don’t count on the deportation. He’ll make an acceptable Democrat, and activist judges might not allow a deportation. Democrats let these people into the country for votes.