Joey “Jaws” Chestnut Does It Again

Joey Jaw’s Chestnut has reclaimed his title as the hot dog eating champion. He won the Nathan’s Hot dog Eating Contest today for the 17th time, but he didn’t break his record. Chestnut ate 70 1/2 hot dogs today. His record was 76 dogs and buns.
Joey missed the 2024 contest over a contract dispute.
He’s also a champion Devil Dog eater among other food stuffs.
The defending champion in the women’s division Miki Sudo of Florida won her 11th title eating 33 hot dogs.
JOEY CHESTNUT DOMINATES IN HIS RETURN
HE DOWNS 70.5 HOT DOGS IN 10 MINUTES TO WIN HIS 17TH NATHAN'S FAMOUS HOT DOG EATING CONTEST TITLE pic.twitter.com/HVFfCA8BZ7
