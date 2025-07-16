John Brennan Belongs in Prison

John Brennan was at the center of two scandals and interfered in the elections. He was part of the hoax with 51 spies who lied and claimed the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation. Brennan even called Trump a traitor in support of Russia. As the CIA chief, this held sway.

Victor Davis Hanson traces Brennan’s behavior before Obama and after, and his relying on blatant lies.

He makes the case for Brennan’s guilt. VDH doesn’t say Brennan should be in prison, but he might as well have.

The investigation of Brennan should end with him serving time for perjury and influencing elections.