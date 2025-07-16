UK School: the Union Jack Is Outlawed on Culture Day

A young girl attending the Bilton School in Rugby, England, proudly wore a Union Jack dress to the school’s culture day. The school’s requirements included wearing attire that reflects their nationality or heritage. They told students to be sure that any outfit worn is appropriate for a school setting and holds cultural significance. So her Union Jack dress seems like a great idea.

If you think that, you’d be wrong.

You can’t wear British attire. Anything but that!

The head of the school told A student Courtney Wright to sit in the reception area because she gets to celebrate her culture every day.

That is so stupid.

They sent her home, but later apologized. The head of the school saw politics in it but the girl is 12 and meant nothing political. She’s just proud of her culture.

They are paranoid about not appearing to look British in Britain. It’s an obsequiousness to the new Brits from the Middle East third world who want to take over the country. Brits don’t want to offend them, but they will offend their citizens.

She’s twelve years old.

Straight A student. Good daughter. Proud of her country. And for wearing a Union flag dress…on culture day…she was isolated, humiliated, and sent home like a criminal. Her name is Courtney Wright. And every one of you needs to remember it. Because… pic.twitter.com/ck1BFTFSBx — Red Lip Riots (@RedLipRiots) July 15, 2025

Other children were victimized as well. The same thing is happening here. We would have caught up if Donald Trump hadn’t won twice. The UK needs their Donald Trump to save them from themselves. Brits have a rich history and culture. They need to preserve it.