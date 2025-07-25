John Brennan Defends Himself by Calling DNI Gabbard a Liar

Despite the ODNI releasing the evidence, Brennan thinks he can defend himself by calling DNI Tulsi Gabbard a liar. In the first clip, we hear a proven liar defending himself to another proven liar, Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s dishonest mouthpiece.

This is the very definition of our legacy media today.

If we don’t bring anyone to justice, what is the plan to stop it from happening again?

On Wednesday John Brennan went on with Jen Psaki to lash out at Tulsi Gabbard, accusing her of lying. Two Obama admin liars lying about lying, running cover for a hoax. Legacy media, defined. pic.twitter.com/i1fISs0Zc1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2025

Liars lying about Tulsi lying. Not too complicated. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2025

It sounds like no one is cleaning up the DOJ. One would almost think the people in charge are betraying us. You have to watch this next clip from Conservative Review.

Here’s a sample:

Whistleblower Steve Friend: “[Insofar] as the institutional changes that we were hoping to see. The quota system still exists. The intelligence collection is still going on. It’s actually getting ramped up. And they’re bragging about having, I think, 5000 intelligence cases open at this point. 800 have been open since the new administration came in.

“They’re hiring new intelligence analysts. They’ve not actually removed a lot of the personnel who were the problems.

“They promoted several of them. Steven Jensen, the architect of the January 6 investigation, he’s now the Assistant Director in Charge of the Washington Field Office. Brian Driscoll, who was the acting director, became the director who refused to cooperate with the Department of Justice and hand over the list of employees who were working outside their scope on January 6. He resisted that, and he’s actually been elevated. He’s now an assistant director. Spencer Evans, who was one of the stalwarts against individuals who did not want to get the coronavirus vaccine, employees went after them and targeted them. He’s been promoted and brought into headquarters.

“So the list just keeps going on and on with personnel matters.

Operations:

“And then, as far as operations go, they seem to be pivoting really quickly. They’re very responsive to whatever they’re seeing on social media, whatever the outcry is. And they keep promising, and to keep playing this game, it’s almost like a Ponzi scheme of credibility, where they will promise a deliverable, fail to meet that deliverable, and then counter with more promises.

“And they’ve gone down this path where they’re saying, Well, we’re going to turn over the January 5/pipe bomber case and and that doesn’t happen, so we’ll give the Dobbs leaker over to you. That’s not illegal, and that didn’t happen, and you know we’re gonna get into the the Epstein stuff. I know that didn’t happen. So as a result, now people are starting to lose patience with it as we are now up on the six month standpoint, here.”